MINDOL Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.13 Million (MIN)

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. MINDOL has a total market capitalization of $727.30 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MINDOL has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One MINDOL token can currently be bought for approximately $4.27 or 0.00060583 BTC on major exchanges including Coineal, Coinsuper and CoinTiger.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MINDOL alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.60 or 0.01072418 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00227686 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001986 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000718 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About MINDOL

MINDOL (MIN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,303,676 tokens. MINDOL’s official website is mindol.net. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev.

MINDOL Token Trading

MINDOL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal, CoinTiger and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MINDOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MINDOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MINDOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MINDOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.