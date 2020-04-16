MKM Partners Trims Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Target Price to $17.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price cut by research analysts at MKM Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ price target indicates a potential upside of 30.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SNAP. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Snap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Argus upgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra raised shares of Snap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Snap from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.92.

Get Snap alerts:

NYSE SNAP traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.02. 31,887,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,689,207. Snap has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $560.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.87 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 60.25% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. Snap’s revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 3,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $55,422.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,644,859 shares in the company, valued at $28,110,640.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 4,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $87,480.91. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,432,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,256,630.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,629,084 shares of company stock valued at $54,227,589.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Snap during the first quarter worth $252,388,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Snap by 8.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Snap in the first quarter valued at $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 947.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 607,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 549,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the first quarter valued at $3,650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.