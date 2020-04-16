Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) PT Raised to $98.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its target price lifted by analysts at SunTrust Banks from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $149.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.25.

MHK stock traded down $4.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.74. The company had a trading volume of 933,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,913. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.10. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $56.62 and a 1-year high of $156.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, Director Filip Balcaen purchased 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.37 per share, for a total transaction of $5,687,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,770.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MHK. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,421,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,927,000 after purchasing an additional 29,538 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,257,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,786,000 after buying an additional 134,039 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,184,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,654,000 after buying an additional 196,996 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,029,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,567,000 after purchasing an additional 412,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

