Moin (MOIN) Price Down 10.4% This Week

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. During the last week, Moin has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. Moin has a market capitalization of $44,948.37 and approximately $200.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges including C-CEX, Livecoin, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitswift (BITS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002090 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Moin Coin Profile

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 9,114,917 coins. The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moin’s official website is discovermoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Moin Coin Trading

Moin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, CoinExchange, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

