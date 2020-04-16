Monkey Project (MONK) Market Cap Tops $273,101.20

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. During the last week, Monkey Project has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. One Monkey Project coin can now be bought for $0.0276 or 0.00000392 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Monkey Project has a total market cap of $273,101.20 and approximately $358.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 270.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000039 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC.

JobsCoin (JOBS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monkey Project Coin Profile

Monkey Project (CRYPTO:MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 9,901,116 coins. Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_.

Monkey Project Coin Trading

Monkey Project can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

