Moog (OTCMKTS:MOG/A) Given New $75.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

Moog (OTCMKTS:MOG/A) had its price objective reduced by analysts at SunTrust Banks from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price points to a potential upside of 45.94% from the company’s current price.

Shares of MOG/A stock traded up $5.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.39. 129,993 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.99.

