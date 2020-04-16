Morgan Stanley Increases Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $34.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SCHW. Bank of America upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

SCHW stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.60. The stock had a trading volume of 10,838,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,947,077. The firm has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $51.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.69.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 327,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total transaction of $15,448,118.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 16,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $771,789.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,632.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 590,591 shares of company stock valued at $27,356,130 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 133.3% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

