Morgan Stanley Raises TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Price Target to $9.30

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $9.30 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded TechnipFMC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded TechnipFMC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Tudor Pickering cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. TechnipFMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.66.

NYSE FTI traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.39. The stock had a trading volume of 184,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,084,603. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.12 and a 200 day moving average of $17.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.87. TechnipFMC has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 16.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Olivier Piou bought 20,000 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.41 per share, for a total transaction of $108,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,870.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 1.6% in the first quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 130,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 544.6% in the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 151,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 128,308 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 72,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 15,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 554,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,888,000 after purchasing an additional 36,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

