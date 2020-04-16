Nasdacoin (NSD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $299,252.00

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $856,573.37 and $299,252.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0396 or 0.00000564 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nasdacoin has traded up 27.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nasdacoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00068650 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000160 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin is a coin. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 21,617,983 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io.

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nasdacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nasdacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.