Newmont Goldcorp’s (NEM) Hold Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $48.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 19.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NEM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. CIBC upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.67.

Newmont Goldcorp stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,552,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,437,822. Newmont Goldcorp has a 52-week low of $29.77 and a 52-week high of $61.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.66.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $111,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $528,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,077.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,584. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 5,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 32,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 37,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

