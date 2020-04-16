Nielsen Holdings PLC Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:NLSN)

Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

Nielsen has decreased its dividend by an average of 43.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Nielsen has a dividend payout ratio of 14.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Nielsen to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

Shares of NLSN traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.60. 3,070,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,223,193. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.17. Nielsen has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a positive return on equity of 22.20%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nielsen will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nielsen from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

In related news, Director James A. Attwood, Jr. acquired 250,000 shares of Nielsen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.28 per share, with a total value of $3,570,000.00. Also, CEO David W. Kenny acquired 55,400 shares of Nielsen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.08 per share, with a total value of $1,001,632.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 655,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,856,719.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

