Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Position Trimmed by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,444 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,930 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $5,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,314,457,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Nike by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,559,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,576,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159,675 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Nike by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,485,657 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $454,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,633 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Nike by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,077,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,047,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nike by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,035,395 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $307,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

In other Nike news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.22 per share, for a total transaction of $210,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,851 shares in the company, valued at $998,091.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nike from $119.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Nike from $123.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

NYSE NKE traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.30. The company had a trading volume of 9,358,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,615,033. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $136.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.24. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is 39.36%.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.