Noble Energy, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:NBL)

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the oil and gas development company on Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th.

Noble Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE NBL traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.25. 10,239,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,451,801. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.09. Noble Energy has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $28.40. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.43.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Noble Energy will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David L. Stover purchased 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $155,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 711,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,069.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rachel G. Clingman purchased 17,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.02 per share, for a total transaction of $53,734.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,080.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 107,143 shares of company stock worth $543,966. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NBL shares. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Noble Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Noble Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Noble Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

Further Reading: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.