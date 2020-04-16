Norris Perne & French LLP MI Buys Shares of 126,434 Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 126,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,289,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned about 0.05% of Dollar Tree as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,591,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to an “under perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.52.

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.26 per share, for a total transaction of $37,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,663.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DLTR traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.43. 2,052,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,349,752. The firm has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.24. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $119.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

