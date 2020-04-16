Norris Perne & French LLP MI Cuts Stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lowered its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,447 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned about 0.32% of NeoGenomics worth $9,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 503.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NEO. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. First Analysis raised shares of NeoGenomics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.18. The stock had a trading volume of 871,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,886. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $34.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.88 and its 200-day moving average is $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 402.63 and a beta of 0.98.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $106.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven C. Jones sold 297,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total value of $8,553,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,616,882.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 98,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total transaction of $3,027,149.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 249,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,706,760.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.