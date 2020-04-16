Norris Perne & French LLP MI Cuts Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lessened its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,895 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies comprises approximately 1.9% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned about 0.10% of Tyler Technologies worth $12,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $383,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 61,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,359,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 10.0% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 108.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,423,000 after acquiring an additional 14,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYL traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $326.50. The stock had a trading volume of 420,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,475. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.90 and a fifty-two week high of $340.80. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 89.70, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.46.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.30. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $288.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TYL shares. Benchmark raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.78.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,468,476. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 55,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.25, for a total value of $18,438,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 220,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,963,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,050 shares of company stock valued at $30,295,348 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

