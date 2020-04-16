Norris Perne & French LLP MI Has $10.44 Million Holdings in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,395 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned approximately 0.33% of Middleby worth $10,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Middleby in the fourth quarter worth $3,860,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middleby during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Middleby during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Nassem Ziyad bought 1,000 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.30 per share, with a total value of $73,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,901.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy John Fitzgerald bought 6,250 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.33 per share, with a total value of $464,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,976 shares in the company, valued at $19,026,696.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 9,365 shares of company stock valued at $735,029. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

MIDD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Middleby from $115.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

Shares of MIDD traded down $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $49.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,334,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,504. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.82. Middleby Corp has a twelve month low of $41.73 and a twelve month high of $142.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.82 and a 200-day moving average of $103.21.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $787.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.84 million. Middleby had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Middleby Corp will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

