Norris Perne & French LLP MI Invests $6.63 Million in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new position in shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 76,240 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,632,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned 0.20% of Qualys as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Qualys by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Qualys by 223.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qualys alerts:

In other Qualys news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 14,744 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.13, for a total value of $1,461,572.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,303,136.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $94,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,742,445.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,827 shares of company stock valued at $2,536,657 over the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ QLYS traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $105.81. 598,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,076. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.98 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.24. Qualys Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.37 and a fifty-two week high of $108.99.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.68 million. Qualys had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Qualys Inc will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QLYS has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Qualys from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.20.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.