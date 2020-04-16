Norris Perne & French LLP MI Purchases 60,958 Shares of Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 661,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,958 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned approximately 0.12% of Avantor worth $8,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Avantor by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,645,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,044 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,922,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,165,000 after acquiring an additional 210,519 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,050,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 6,436,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,338 shares during the period. Finally, Lexington Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,955,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

AVTR traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.61. 1,624,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,235,507. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.86. Avantor Inc has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $19.58.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Avantor Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $350,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,088.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Avantor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Avantor in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Avantor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Avantor from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.72.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

