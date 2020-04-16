Norris Perne & French LLP MI Sells 14,287 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lessened its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,287 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.7% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $11,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $328.84. 1,829,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,138,024. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $296.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $342.26. The stock has a market cap of $130.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.93.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

