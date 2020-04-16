Norris Perne & French LLP MI Sells 2,887 Shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI trimmed its stake in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,887 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned about 0.06% of CBRE Group worth $7,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 433,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,986,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,256,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,742,000 after buying an additional 765,289 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth $650,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 281,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,945,000 after buying an additional 19,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $42.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,174,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,971. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. CBRE Group Inc has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $64.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CBRE shares. Bank of America cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on CBRE Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James cut CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.17.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

