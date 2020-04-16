Norris Perne & French LLP MI Sells 3,361 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI reduced its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,091 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,361 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group raised its stake in Walt Disney by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.02. 17,799,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,056,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.36.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.83.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.