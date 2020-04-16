Norris Perne & French LLP MI Sells 5,313 Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI trimmed its position in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,313 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2,444.4% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

NASDAQ MAR traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $80.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,314,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,333,202. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Marriott International Inc has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $153.39. The stock has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.62.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 181.84%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Marriott International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.16.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.