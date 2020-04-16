Norris Perne & French LLP MI Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17,435.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,552,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,249,000 after buying an additional 6,515,275 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,024.3% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,194,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,355,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,571,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,896 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $193,486,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $115,063,000.

IWF stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $166.51. 2,874,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,381,175. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.89. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $192.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4254 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

