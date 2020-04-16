NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.94.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NRG. ValuEngine lowered NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Vertical Research raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on NRG Energy from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet raised NRG Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on NRG Energy from $49.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter valued at about $803,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter worth about $277,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 115,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 795,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,142,000 after acquiring an additional 113,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 568,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,600,000 after acquiring an additional 22,408 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NRG traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,104,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,264,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.31. NRG Energy has a one year low of $19.54 and a one year high of $42.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.77, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.63.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 120.17% and a net margin of 45.19%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NRG Energy will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

