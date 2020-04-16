ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) is Scout Investments Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 497,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,509 shares during the quarter. ONE Gas comprises 1.2% of Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of ONE Gas worth $41,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,841,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,306,000 after purchasing an additional 126,872 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 508.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,287,000 after purchasing an additional 770,504 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 765,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000,000 after purchasing an additional 35,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 621,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,200,000 after purchasing an additional 22,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

OGS traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,105. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ONE Gas Inc has a twelve month low of $63.67 and a twelve month high of $96.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.40.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $452.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. ONE Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti reduced their price objective on ONE Gas from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ONE Gas from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut ONE Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America began coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on ONE Gas from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.86.

In other news, Director John William Gibson purchased 3,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.18 per share, with a total value of $260,307.06. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

