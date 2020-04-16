One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ:STKS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ:STKS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,900 shares, a decrease of 79.0% from the March 15th total of 347,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of One Group Hospitality during the third quarter valued at $219,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in One Group Hospitality by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 62,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 12,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in One Group Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STKS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of One Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of One Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on One Group Hospitality from $5.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded One Group Hospitality from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. One Group Hospitality currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.81.

NASDAQ:STKS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.30. 61,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $37.21 million, a PE ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.10. One Group Hospitality has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $4.68.

One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. One Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 17.26%. On average, research analysts expect that One Group Hospitality will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About One Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates in three segments: Owned Restaurants; Owned Food, Beverage and Other; and Managed and Licensed Operations. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

