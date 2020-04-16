ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Holdings Cut by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,243 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of ONEOK worth $8,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.70 per share, with a total value of $197,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark W. Helderman purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $461,100.00. Insiders have bought a total of 156,887 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,025 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.57. 5,478,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,469,870. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.96. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.73.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.08%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 121.82%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

