OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Lifted to Outperform at AltaCorp Capital

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) was upgraded by AltaCorp Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of OrganiGram to a “hold” rating and set a $1.72 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. CIBC cut shares of OrganiGram from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.75 in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $5.80 to $5.60 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.82.

OGI stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.51. 93,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,641,577. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. OrganiGram has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $8.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.74 million and a PE ratio of -7.55.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 45.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.07 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OrganiGram will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 202,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 31,837 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 344,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 13,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. 10.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

