Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 52.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OVV. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ovintiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ovintiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Ovintiv to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ovintiv has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.99.

NYSE:OVV traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.61. 5,293,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,099,641. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.28. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce Gordon Waterman bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $122,100.00. Also, CEO Douglas James Suttles purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $71,900.00. Insiders have acquired 157,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,847 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Nexus Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth about $703,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

