Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 773,947 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,248 shares during the quarter. Owens Corning comprises 0.9% of Scout Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.72% of Owens Corning worth $30,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $342,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Owens Corning by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 306,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,941,000 after buying an additional 14,484 shares during the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OC shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $77.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

In other news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.90 per share, with a total value of $234,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,076.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OC traded down $1.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.99. 1,516,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,143. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.55. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $28.56 and a fifty-two week high of $68.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.56.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Owens Corning had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.15%.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

