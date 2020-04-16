Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.86.

PKG has been the topic of several research reports. Argus raised Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet cut Packaging Corp Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $89.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Packaging Corp Of America alerts:

In other news, Director Robert C. Lyons purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.88 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,808.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 383.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PKG traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.18. 695,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,600. Packaging Corp Of America has a one year low of $71.05 and a one year high of $114.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

Read More: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corp Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corp Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.