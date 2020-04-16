Paul Guilfoyle Sells 2,500,000 Shares of Harvest Technology Group Ltd (ASX:HTG) Stock

Harvest Technology Group Ltd (ASX:HTG) insider Paul Guilfoyle sold 2,500,000 shares of Harvest Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.06), for a total value of A$200,000.00 ($141,843.97).

ASX HTG traded down A$498,804.88 ($353,762.33) during trading on Thursday, reaching A$0.12 ($0.09). 1,119,845 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.81. The company has a market capitalization of $40.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33. Harvest Technology Group Ltd has a 1-year low of A$0.09 ($0.06) and a 1-year high of A$0.12 ($0.09).

About Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Ltd. develops and commercializes various marine products primarily in Australia and the United States. The company offers Clever Buoy, a marine monitoring platform based in for ocean safety, environmental monitoring, and security and surveillance functionality applications. It also provides technology based subsea and asset integrity risk mitigation solutions for the energy, renewable, and resource sectors.

