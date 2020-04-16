Pembina Pipeline Corp (TSE:PPL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$53.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PPL shares. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. CSFB set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael H. Dilger sold 25,000 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.51, for a total value of C$412,850.00.

PPL stock traded down C$0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$26.83. 2,682,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,338,683. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.42, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$15.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$44.61.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C($0.33). The business had revenue of C$1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.81 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.5699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

