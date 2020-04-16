PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $1,985,537,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,782,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,494,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,085,000 after purchasing an additional 972,837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,344,000 after buying an additional 890,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,086,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,437,000 after acquiring an additional 678,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on PepsiCo to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.90.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $135.61. The company had a trading volume of 246,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,037,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $192.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.44.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 69.08%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

