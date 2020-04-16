Perpetual Resources Ltd (ASX:PEC) Insider Julian Babarczy Buys 500,000 Shares

Perpetual Resources Ltd (ASX:PEC) insider Julian Babarczy bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$10,500.00 ($7,446.81).

Julian Babarczy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 9th, Julian Babarczy bought 350,000 shares of Perpetual Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$5,600.00 ($3,971.63).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 million and a PE ratio of 40.00. Perpetual Resources Ltd has a 12 month low of A$0.01 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of A$0.05 ($0.03).

About Perpetual Resources

Perpetual Resources Limited engages in the exploration of resources within the Oceania region. It primarily focuses on the gold exploration of the Wiagdon Thrust Project in New South Wales. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

