PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.81.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PCG. Citigroup increased their price target on PG&E from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on PG&E from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on PG&E from $15.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Get PG&E alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PG&E by 18.5% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 512,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in PG&E during the first quarter valued at $113,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter worth $56,850,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter worth $15,961,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,327,000 after acquiring an additional 98,563 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PG&E stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $11.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,484,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,523,568. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.03. PG&E has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $25.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average of $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.33.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 21.88% and a negative net margin of 44.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($13.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

Featured Article: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.