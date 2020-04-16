Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) Short Interest Down 90.0% in March

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the March 15th total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 283,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHIO. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 13,714 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 792,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 87,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 585.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 285,213 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PHIO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.91. The company had a trading volume of 141,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,502. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $28.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.11.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($4.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.40) by ($0.29). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post -14.29 EPS for the current year.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing immuno-oncology therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RXI-109, an sd-rxRNA that reduces the expression of connective tissue growth factor, a critical regulator of several biological pathways involved in fibrosis, including scar formation in the skin and eye.

