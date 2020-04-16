Pioneer Natural Resources’ (PXD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $106.00 price objective on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 49.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PXD. Argus started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $107.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.52.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

NYSE PXD traded down $3.81 on Thursday, reaching $71.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,086,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,923. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.70. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,394,206 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,274,323,000 after buying an additional 294,513 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,828,963 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $579,591,000 after buying an additional 841,766 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,217,151 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $486,980,000 after purchasing an additional 287,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,683,669 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $406,226,000 after buying an additional 397,359 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 810.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,550,511 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $386,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Read More: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.