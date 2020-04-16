Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.64.

Several analysts have weighed in on PLUG shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Plug Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Plug Power stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.49. 13,109,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,001,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.19. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $6.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.55.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.71 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 41.13% and a negative return on equity of 328.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 834,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $4,253,583.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,557 shares in the company, valued at $3,924,740.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Martin Daniel Hull sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,836 shares in the company, valued at $135,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,406,570 shares of company stock worth $7,203,007 over the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Plug Power by 4.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 367,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 14,412 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Plug Power by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,562,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 142,931 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth $3,147,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Plug Power by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.58% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

