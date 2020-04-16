PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Shares Acquired by Corbenic Partners LLC

Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,597 shares during the period. PPL comprises about 3.1% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $4,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter valued at $966,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in PPL by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 52,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in PPL by 5.1% in the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 71,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 34,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on PPL in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.50 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.57.

In other news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $387,478.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,373.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPL traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,824,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,440,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.82. PPL Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.40.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 22.47%. PPL’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

