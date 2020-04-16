Premier Oil PLC (LON:PMO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Premier Oil PLC (LON:PMO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 141 ($1.85).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Premier Oil in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Premier Oil to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.10) price objective on shares of Premier Oil in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

PMO stock traded up GBX 1.27 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 23.50 ($0.31). 21,433,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,200,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.37 million and a PE ratio of 1.29. Premier Oil has a 52 week low of GBX 10.02 ($0.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 120.70 ($1.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 36.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 79.53.

In other news, insider Elisabeth Proust purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £2,800 ($3,683.24). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 10,319 shares of company stock worth $307,633.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

