Protective Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:PTVCA) Short Interest Update

Protective Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:PTVCA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 76.9% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

PTVCA stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.25. The stock had a trading volume of 7,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.54. Protective Insurance has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $18.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average of $14.95.

Get Protective Insurance alerts:

Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $124.43 million during the quarter. Protective Insurance had a net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%.

In other Protective Insurance news, CEO Jeremy Davi Edgecliffe-Johnson bought 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.56 per share, for a total transaction of $25,721.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,938.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Protective Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Protective Insurance Company Profile

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Protective Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protective Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.