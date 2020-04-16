Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.67.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRLB. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $82.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Proto Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Proto Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Proto Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $12,440,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Proto Labs by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRLB traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.54. The company had a trading volume of 203,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 1.55. Proto Labs has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $119.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.65.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.95 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.88%. Proto Labs’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

