Proxeus 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $216.00 (XES)

Proxeus (CURRENCY:XES) traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. Over the last week, Proxeus has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One Proxeus token can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Liquid. Proxeus has a market capitalization of $659,078.06 and $216.00 worth of Proxeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Proxeus alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 733.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014237 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.13 or 0.02747433 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00220169 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00055651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00048189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000695 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Proxeus Profile

Proxeus’ genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Proxeus’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,242,350 tokens. The Reddit community for Proxeus is /r/proxeus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proxeus’ official website is proxeus.com. Proxeus’ official message board is medium.com/@proxeusapp_4423. Proxeus’ official Twitter account is @proxeusapp.

Proxeus Token Trading

Proxeus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proxeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proxeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proxeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Proxeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proxeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.