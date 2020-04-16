Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.33.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. ValuEngine raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of PRU traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.39. 3,085,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,514,125. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Prudential Financial has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $106.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.07.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 7.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Prudential Financial news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 33,603 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $3,236,640.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,168,604.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 39,748 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $3,833,297.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,235,590.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,344 shares of company stock worth $8,335,072. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,273,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $967,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 293,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,321,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 392,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,442,000 after buying an additional 67,145 shares in the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

