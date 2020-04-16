Quant (QNT) One Day Volume Tops $4.13 Million

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 16th. During the last seven days, Quant has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. Quant has a market cap of $63.06 million and $4.13 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant token can currently be purchased for about $5.22 or 0.00074309 BTC on popular exchanges including Fatbtc and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004929 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00403496 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00001031 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00014991 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00012609 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 60.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004633 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Quant Token Profile

QNT is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official website is quant.network.

Quant Token Trading

Quant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

