RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) PT Lowered to $90.00 at SunTrust Banks

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) had its target price cut by research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price indicates a potential downside of 24.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

ROLL stock traded down $1.31 on Thursday, reaching $119.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,073. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 5.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.30. RBC Bearings has a 12-month low of $77.63 and a 12-month high of $185.05.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. RBC Bearings’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert M. Sullivan sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $325,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 1,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total value of $199,065.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerce Bank increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 0.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 9.1% in the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 98.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

