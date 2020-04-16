RealNetworks Inc (NASDAQ:RNWK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

RealNetworks Inc (NASDAQ:RNWK) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 186,600 shares, a decrease of 74.8% from the March 15th total of 740,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its position in RealNetworks by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in RealNetworks by 117.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 259,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 140,167 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of RealNetworks by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,237,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 19,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of RealNetworks by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,020,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,750 shares during the last quarter. 42.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNWK remained flat at $$0.82 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 67,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,129. The company has a market capitalization of $31.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.25. RealNetworks has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 62.42% and a negative net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $43.40 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

About RealNetworks

RealNetworks, Inc provides network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player software, which enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the Web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

