Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 432.13 ($5.68).

Several research firms have weighed in on RTO. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rentokil Initial to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 420 ($5.52) in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 417 ($5.49) target price (down previously from GBX 495 ($6.51)) on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rentokil Initial to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 390 ($5.13) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 520 ($6.84) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Shares of Rentokil Initial stock traded up GBX 19.10 ($0.25) on Thursday, reaching GBX 411.60 ($5.41). The stock had a trading volume of 5,807,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,450,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.08. Rentokil Initial has a 1 year low of GBX 247.70 ($3.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 535.20 ($7.04). The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 422.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 449.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a GBX 3.64 ($0.05) dividend. This is an increase from Rentokil Initial’s previous dividend of $1.51. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio is 0.33%.

In other news, insider Cathy Turner bought 15,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 390 ($5.13) per share, for a total transaction of £59,997.60 ($78,923.44). Also, insider Daragh Fagan sold 75,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 388 ($5.10), for a total transaction of £293,708.24 ($386,356.54).

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Pacific, and rest of world. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

